Tom Nitti and Ashley Bryant are gearing up for a big summer return, but first, they need a little help from their fans.

Tom and Ashley’s Lost Music Gear

“Help us believe in the power of social media please. Tom Nitti and I lost this exact box that carried a lot of our essential music gear in it somewhere in one of these areas”

Ashley shared on Facebook. Apparently, the truck bed door popped open while they were driving, and now the box could be anywhere: on the road, in a ditch, or maybe even in someone’s hands. Ashley added that a red star tambourine inside is the dead giveaway if anyone spots it.

“Please share and help us get it back. If you have any groups/pages that could help out too, please share to them as well”

While fans rally to help track down their gear, excitement is also building for their next big performance. Tom and Ashley are set to take the stage at the Great New York State Fair on Armed Forces Day, August 28th, and it’s one show fans won’t want to miss.

Tom Nitti’s Journey from Trooper to ‘The Voice’

Tom Nitti might sound familiar if you watched Season 24 of “The Voice.” He was on Team Reba, stunned everyone with his Blind Audition of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” made it through the Battle Rounds, and even got a save in the Knockouts. But his music journey didn’t start there. After graduating from New Hartford, Tom served in Afghanistan as an Airborne Cavalry Scout. He was injured in combat and awarded a Purple Heart. During recovery, music became more than a hobby, it became his therapy.

Ashley Bryant’s Inspiring Comeback

Ashley Bryant has an equally incredible story. She overcame serious hearing loss after a major accident and turned that challenge into inspiration for fans across the country. The couple met on “The Voice” and quickly became fan favorites, both for their talent and their resilience. To top it off, Tom recently proposed to Ashley, adding a sweet personal milestone to their journey.

The Great New York State Fair runs from August 20th through Labor Day, September 1st. All concerts are free with fair admission, $8 for adults, while kids under 12 and seniors 65+ get in free.