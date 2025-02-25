While many restaurants across Central New York are closing their doors or filing for bankruptcy due to rising costs and shifting dining habits, one local favorite is defying the odds and growing.

TokaBocca Restaurant, known for its creative fare and lively atmosphere, is bucking the trend by expanding once again—this time bringing its unique dining experience to New Hartford.

The popular dining and entertainment spot first opened in Herkimer, New York. It's known for its cannabis-themed space and creative, mouthwatering dishes crafted by award-winning Executive Chef Lock Vong and drink flights.

Blend of Flavors & Cultures

Chef Vong’s menu is a delicious blend of flavors and cultures, featuring shareable plates like Asian-inspired childhood recipes, classic Italian and Utica favorites, savory grilled skewers, creative sliders on Utica Bread rolls, and of course, his famous “surprise” specials. Plus, weekend brunches with live music have become a hit, combining great food with a fun, laid-back vibe.

The new location will open on Seneca Turnpike in the former Subway spot, marking TokaBocca’s third restaurant after Herkimer and Old Forge.

“We’re excited to join the amazing restaurants in New Hartford and can’t wait to share our diverse, fresh, and delicious menu with the community,” said the owners.

March Grand Opening

The New Hartford spot will introduce a fresh menu and service concept while keeping the creativity and quality that fans love.

The team is aiming for a grand opening in early March—just in time to kick off spring with great food and good vibes.

