‘Tis the Season for Potholes in Central New York: Where Are the Worst?
As winter gives way to spring (eventually) in Central New York, drivers brace for the inevitable: pothole season.
Every year, the roads take a beating from the cycle of freezing, thawing, and salting, leaving behind craters capable of swallowing tires, rattling suspensions, and testing the patience of motorists.
When asked to name the worst potholes in the area, many joked that the entire state—or even their whole hometown—deserved the top spot. However, two locations stood out above the rest in terms of sheer frustration.
"It’s like a game of Mario Kart when you leave the house. Thank goodness there aren’t banana peels and turtle shells flying at us too," joked Sarah White.
Worst of the Worst
Coming in second place was the village of Ilion, where drivers have battled rough roads and ever-expanding potholes.
But far and away, the most notorious stretch of road in this year’s pothole poll was Main Street in Dolgeville. Locals and visitors alike agree that navigating this battered roadway feels more like an off-road obstacle course than a smooth cruise through town.
The local bakery is even running Pothole Specials to those still brave enough to make the trek though town.
The mayor and village officials are actively working to get our road fixed. "Construction plans are in the works for this Spring."
Worst Potholes in CNY
While municipalities work to patch and repair the worst offenders, Central New York drivers know the battle against potholes is never truly over. Until then, slow down, stay alert, and maybe consider investing in some heavy-duty shock absorbers.
Main Street Dolgeville
Ilion
Eagle Street in Utica
Louis Street in Utica
Turner Street in Utica
Sherman Street in Utica
Tilden Ave in Utica
Broad Street in Utica
Main Street in Yorkville
Campbell Ave in Yorkville
Clinton Street in New York Mills
Main Street in New York Mills
Henderson Street in New York Mills
Main Street in Boonville
Route 12 into Waterville
Utica Street in Clinton
Mutton Hill in Fenner
Oneida Street in Chadwicks
Lorena Road in Rome
Oriskany Blvd. at Clinton Street in Whitesboro
Parking Lots Too
It’s not just the streets taking a hit—popular parking lots are getting pummeled, too.
The Walmart parking lot in North Utica
UPS Store/Subway on North Genesee St in North Utica
New Hartford Shopping Center parking lot
Whitesboro shopping plaza
The worst potholes in 2025 are really no different than the roads you said where the worst in 2024.
11 of Worst Roads in Central New York
File a Pothole Claim:
If you know a bad pothole, you can file a claim to report it.
*Find out who owns the road; a local municipality, the county, or state?
*Call that government's clerk or highway department to find out how to submit a claim.
*Ask whether a written complaint of a pothole at that location was filed and when.
*Take photos and record details of the pothole's location.
*File a police report to document the incident.
*Get at least two repair estimates.
Need to report a pothole in Utica and Rome. There's an app for that.
Utica Potholes
Report potholes in Utica on the Utica 311 mobile app.
Rome Potholes
In Rome report potholes on the RomeNY 311 app
New York State DOT
Form: dot.ny.gov/divisions/legal-services-division/smallclaims
Questions: 845-431-5921.
New York Thruway
Form: on.ny.gov/1wm5uTH
Thruway forms can be emailed to claimsunit@thruway.ny.gov or faxed to 518-471-4340.
Questions: 518-436-2981
You can report a pothole problem online or by calling 1-800-Pothole.