‘Tis the Season for Potholes in Central New York: Where Are the Worst?

As winter gives way to spring (eventually) in Central New York, drivers brace for the inevitable: pothole season.

Every year, the roads take a beating from the cycle of freezing, thawing, and salting, leaving behind craters capable of swallowing tires, rattling suspensions, and testing the patience of motorists.

When asked to name the worst potholes in the area, many joked that the entire state—or even their whole hometown—deserved the top spot. However, two locations stood out above the rest in terms of sheer frustration.

"It’s like a game of Mario Kart when you leave the house. Thank goodness there aren’t banana peels and turtle shells flying at us too," joked Sarah White.

Worst of the Worst

Coming in second place was the village of Ilion, where drivers have battled rough roads and ever-expanding potholes.

But far and away, the most notorious stretch of road in this year’s pothole poll was Main Street in Dolgeville. Locals and visitors alike agree that navigating this battered roadway feels more like an off-road obstacle course than a smooth cruise through town.

The local bakery is even running Pothole Specials to those still brave enough to make the trek though town.

The mayor and village officials are actively working to get our road fixed. "Construction plans are in the works for this Spring."

Worst Potholes in CNY

While municipalities work to patch and repair the worst offenders, Central New York drivers know the battle against potholes is never truly over. Until then, slow down, stay alert, and maybe consider investing in some heavy-duty shock absorbers.

Main Street Dolgeville

Ilion

Eagle Street in Utica

Louis Street in Utica

Turner Street in Utica

Sherman Street in Utica

Tilden Ave in Utica

Broad Street in Utica

Main Street in Yorkville

Campbell Ave in Yorkville

Clinton Street in New York Mills

Main Street in New York Mills

Henderson Street in New York Mills

Main Street in Boonville

Route 12 into Waterville

Utica Street in Clinton

Mutton Hill in Fenner

Oneida Street in Chadwicks

Lorena Road in Rome

Oriskany Blvd. at Clinton Street in Whitesboro

Parking Lots Too

It’s not just the streets taking a hit—popular parking lots are getting pummeled, too.

The Walmart parking lot in North Utica

UPS Store/Subway on North Genesee St in North Utica

New Hartford Shopping Center parking lot

Whitesboro shopping plaza

The worst potholes in 2025 are really no different than the roads you said where the worst in 2024.

File a Pothole Claim:

If you know a bad pothole, you can file a claim to report it.

*Find out who owns the road; a local municipality, the county, or state?

*Call that government's clerk or highway department to find out how to submit a claim.

*Ask whether a written complaint of a pothole at that location was filed and when.

*Take photos and record details of the pothole's location.

*File a police report to document the incident.

*Get at least two repair estimates.

Need to report a pothole in Utica and Rome. There's an app for that.

Utica Potholes

Report potholes in Utica on the Utica 311 mobile app.

Rome Potholes

In Rome report potholes on the RomeNY 311 app

New York State DOT

Form: dot.ny.gov/divisions/legal-services-division/smallclaims

Questions: 845-431-5921.

New York Thruway

Form: on.ny.gov/1wm5uTH

Thruway forms can be emailed to claimsunit@thruway.ny.gov or faxed to 518-471-4340.

Questions: 518-436-2981

You can report a pothole problem online or by calling 1-800-Pothole.

