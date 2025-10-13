If you’ve ever watched the grown-ups lace up their sneakers for a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Clinton now has the kids covered.

What Is the Tiny Turkey Trot?

You know how every Thanksgiving, adults across the country get up at the crack of dawn to jog off the mashed potatoes they haven’t even eaten yet? According to Running USA, more than 870,000 runners participated in Turkey Trots nationwide last year, making it the most popular running day of the year. This makes it the most popular running day of the year. But the Tiny Turkey Trot is a little different. It’s all about the future trotters.

A New Clinton Thanksgiving Tradition

The 2nd annual Tiny Turkey Trot is happening Saturday, November 15th at the Clinton High School track, and it’s basically the cutest way to kick off the holiday season. There are three age-appropriate races to choose from, depending on your little one’s speed (or their willingness to run in a straight line). There’s the Toddler Trot for the smallest runners, the Little Kid Run (¼ mile) for those with a bit more pep, and the Big Kid Run (1 mile) for your aspiring track stars. No timing chips, no pressure.

But it’s not just about the running. The event will feature food trucks, lawn games, basket raffles, and photo ops. It’s a chance for families to spend a crisp fall morning outside, laughing, cheering, and maybe sipping some hot cocoa while the kids burn off energy before the holidays hit full swing.

Food, Games, and Family Festivities

Registration is open through Friday, November 1st, and spots tend to fill up fast. Whether your child is a future marathoner or just wants the post-race snack, the Tiny Turkey Trot is a reminder that Thanksgiving isn’t just about the big meal. So grab your sneakers, bring your family and friends, and get ready to cheer on some of the tiniest turkeys in town.

