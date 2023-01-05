Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover.

The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.

The 5-story, 20,000-square-foot building was put on the market in 2020. It sold quickly and renovations are now underway, including to the little house on the roof that went from this.

Little House Gets Makeover

To this...

The new owners have replaced the siding and the roof on the little house on top of the building. The white and grey siding will be painted brick red to match the rest of the building after the trim is complete, according to David Haas from Syracuse History. There are even plans to light the house up at night.

$50 Million Renovation

The new owners have plans to turn the old Penfield Manufacturing Company into an apartment complex. The entire building redevelopment plan is expected to cost $50 million.

Take a tour inside the tiny house on the roof before renovations got underway.

