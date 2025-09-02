For years, Tim’s Pumpkin Patch has been more than just a farm. Why has a lot of their business stopped lately?

From spooky tractor rides and bonfires to fall live music under the stars with a Tim’s beer in hand, their on-farm events became a favorite way for Central New Yorkers to shake off the pandemic blues and reconnect with friends, neighbors, and the land. But if you’ve wondered why that part of their business suddenly stopped, the family is finally opening up:

Why Tim’s Pumpkin Patch Events Were Shut Down

“We’ve had so many inquiries over the past four years as to why part of our business has been shut down. It is time for us to be transparent. We cannot do this alone anymore.”

The short answer? A complicated mix of town laws and agriculture laws that didn’t quite line up. While New York State encourages farms to diversify through agritourism, activities like farm tours, sunflower walks, live music, and brewing their own beer, the Town of Marcellus required Tim’s to close down those portions of their business until everything could be sorted out.

The Long Fight with the Town of Marcellus

“We follow NYS laws very closely in this regard. These laws were created so that farms could diversify and thrive. Many of you may have noticed all of the small farms around you going out of business over the years.”

For the past three years, Tim, his siblings, and their team have been working tirelessly with the Town of Marcellus to find a path forward. That’s meant countless meetings, redrafted documents, maps, and plenty of legal and consulting fees. Now, after years of back-and-forth, there’s hope on the horizon.

This summer, Tim’s submitted a Site Plan and Special Use Permit application that would allow them to reconfigure the farm, build a new brew barn, and bring back live music and those magical fall nights on the farm. But before that can happen, there’s a key step: public hearings. That’s where the community comes in:

How the Community Can Help Save the Farm

On Thursday, September 4th at 6:30PM, the Town of Marcellus will hold two public hearings, one for the site plan and one for live music. Tim’s is asking supporters to show up in person, especially Marcellus residents. If you can’t attend, letters of support can also be emailed to the town planning board secretary at jclarke@marcellusny.com.

“Your support to our family over the years is something we do not take lightly. Our passion to keep agriculture alive in our area is a flame that will never be put out.”

You can learn more on their Facebook page here.

