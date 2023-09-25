Timeless Charm of New York: Home to One of America’s Oldest Cities

Did you know New York is home to one of the oldest cities in America? Can you guess which one?

In 1614 settlers laid down roots in the first city in New York. Although it's likely the area was visited by European fur traders as early as 1540.

Albany One of Oldest Cities

Fort Nassau was built on the banks of the Hudson River for fur trading in 1614, making Albany home to one of the oldest cities in the nation. However, it didn't get its name until the English took control in 1664 and renamed the city in honor of the Duke of Albany.

Algonquian-speaking Mohicans called it Pempotowwuthut-Muhhcanneuw, meaning "the fireplace of the Mohican nation". The Iroquoian-speaking Mohawk called it Sche-negh-ta-da, "through the pine woods", referring to the path they took there.

The city didn't become the capital of New York State until 1797 and was the center of trade and transportation through the late 18th century and most of the 19th.

Government & Fortune 500 Companies

There are a number of state government offices at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Fortune 500 companies like American Express, J.P. Morgan and Chase, Merrill Lynch, General Electric, Verizon, Goldman Sachs, International Paper, and Key Bank also have offices in the state capital.

The Capital District is the state's third most populous metropolitan region with a population of 100,826 in 2022.

Where's the oldest city in America? I'll give you a hint. It's a lot further south and it was founded in 1565, a lot sooner than Albany, New York.

New York Home to One of Oldest Towns in America

