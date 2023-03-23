First Country Artist to Play at Turning Stone Back for 30 Year Celebration
The first country artist to ever play in the Turning Stone Event Center is coming back for the 30-year celebration.
I like it, I love it! We'll get more of it when Tim McGraw comes to Central New York to play hit and hit. The Grammy award-winning entertainer is part of Turning Stone Resort Casino's 30th Anniversary celebration. McGraw joins Jake Owen, Dan + Shay, and Tom Jones who have already been announced as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Tim McGraw - Sunday, July 2
Tim McGraw was the first artist to ever perform in the Turning Stone Event Center on December 2, 2004. It only seems appropriate to have him back for the 30th Anniversary celebration.
"He will be forever remembered for his part in the resort casino’s story."
Steve Martin & Martin Short - Sunday, November 12
Legendary standup comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring twice the laughs with their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show Sunday, November 12.
Tickets
Tickets for Tim McGraw and Steve Martin and Martin Short go on sale Thursday, March 23 for TS Rewards Members and general on-sale is Friday, March 24, at 10:00 AM.
Tim McGraw: $99 and up
Steve Martin & Martin Short: $42 and up
Tickets are available at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or at Ticketmaster.
“A historic anniversary deserves a historic lineup of entertainment for our guests,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “The biggest entertainers in the world will be performing at Turning Stone this year as we celebrate our ‘Next 30’ anniversary and look forward to even bigger and better things to come.”
Next 30 Entertainment
- Friday, May 26: Eclectic musical performer Tom Jones
- Sunday, August 6: Jake Owen
- Saturday, August 12: Dan + Shay
- Sunday, November 12: Steve Martin & Martin Short