A New York elementary school is grieving a tragic loss in its community after a social media challenge turned fatal.

A student died on Saturday, November 8, following an accident at home linked to what officials say was a dangerous TikTok challenge.

The student was from Arbor Hill Elementary School in the Albany district. School Principal Rosalind Gaines-Harrell said the loss has understandably brought up many emotions and questions among students, parents, and staff. To support the school community, the district’s Crisis Response Team is available to help.

"While online challenges are framed as fun and interesting, the risks are often severe and often underestimated by youth," said Principal Rosalind Gaines-Harrell.

READ MORE: Disgusting TikTok ‘Pissing’ Trend Hits NY Schools & Colleges

The district also shared helpful resources for families, including grief support guides for children and tips for keeping teens safe online.

Get our free mobile app

No Trend Worth Dying For

Albany Police confirmed officers were called around 6:20 PM to a home where a juvenile female was found unresponsive and receiving CPR from her mother. Emergency personnel took over on arrival.

Police stressed in a statement that no social media trend is worth risking a life and urged parents to talk with their children.

“We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers and risks of participating in these challenges on social media platforms."

The school and police extended their thoughts to the student’s family, friends, and the entire Arbor Hill community.

This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the very real risks behind viral online challenges and the importance of keeping conversations about safety open at home.