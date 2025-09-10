For years, drivers passing by the old Zebb's location on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford have been watching the same story unfold: construction crews arriving, progress being made, and then — for months — nothing at all.

Now, that long wait is finally coming to an end. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is expected to open its doors this month.

The location has seen quite a journey.

Back in September 2022, the New Hartford Planning Board gave Tidal Wave final approval to build a car wash on the site of the former Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar.

READ MORE: Beloved Farm Tradition in CNY Ends After 45 Memorable Years

Unfortunately, the restaurant had been damaged by an arson fire, and it was eventually demolished in April 2023 to make way for the new car wash. Construction began shortly after the demolition, but progress seemed to stall at times.

Polly/TSM Polly/TSM loading...

Boarded Up in Fall of 2024

By November 2024, the unfinished structure had to be boarded up because people were entering and spending time inside.

In December 2024, Tidal Wave representatives told the Daily Sentinel that construction was moving forward and that a spring 2025 opening was the target. The company renewed its building permit and started work on the site once again.

Get our free mobile app

Polly/TSM Polly/TSM loading...

Now Hiring

Despite the delays, Tidal Wave Auto Spa is just weeks away from opening. It will join Hoffman Car Wash and Roger’s Laser Wash as the third car wash along Seneca Turnpike in less than a mile.

Want to work at the Wave? The company is hiring and has openings for full-time and part-time positions. Go to Tidalwaveautospa.com/careers to apply.

Polly/TSM Polly/TSM loading...