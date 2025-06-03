A popular Central New York water park is staying closed this summer, leaving fans disappointed just as the hot weather hits.

Thunder Island, located on Wilcox Road in Fulton, has announced it will not open for the 2025 season, marking the second summer in less than four years that the park has shut its gates.

“We are very sorry to announce that Thunder Island will not be opening for the 2025 season,” the owners posted on social media. “High hopes for 2026. Please be patient. We will get out more info when we can.”

Summer Staple Since 1979

Thunder Island has been a summer staple in Oswego County since 1979, when it was opened by Harry and Tammie Perau. The couple ran the park for nearly four decades before selling it to Ron and Lisa Falise in 2018.

Under the Falises, the park continued to grow in popularity, offering guests eight water slides, five pools, three types of go-karts, a mini golf course, the Soaring Eagle zip line, and a laser tag arena.

However, the park hit a rough patch in 2021 when it was forced to close in August following the death of Ron Falise.

After a period of uncertainty, Thunder Island found new life when Shane and Gale LaBeef purchased the property for $2 million in 2022 and reopened it later that summer.

Now, with another summer lost, fans are once again left waiting and wondering. While the current owners say they’re hopeful for a return in 2026, the future of this beloved water park remains unclear.

