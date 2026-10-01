Get Ready to Pay a Little More to Drive the Thruway

If you use the New York State Thruway, there’s a toll increase coming in 2027 — so your next road trip is going to cost a little more.

The increase is already approved and takes effect January 1, 2027. This is the second system-wide toll adjustment under the plan approved by the Thruway Authority in 2023.

How Much More?

For drivers with New York E-ZPass, the base toll rate will increase by 5%. The Thruway Authority says the rate will go from about 4.5 cents per mile to 4.9 cents per mile.

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And if you don't have a New York E-ZPass, you'll feel the increase even more.

Standard rates for out-of-state E-ZPass users and Tolls by Mail will rise to 8.6 cents per mile for passenger vehicles.

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There's a Reason for the Increase

The Thruway Authority says it relies on tolls to pay for operating costs, debt, and major infrastructure projects. The Thruway doesn't receive dedicated federal, state, or local tax dollars.

The Authority says the additional revenue will help keep the roads and bridges maintained, so there's plenty of construction and repair work ahead.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge has its own $0.50 annual increase for New York E-ZPass rates, which continues through 2027.

So, if the Thruway is part of your regular commute, January 1, 2027, is the date to remember. Your E-ZPass bill is about to get a little more expensive.