If you’re heading to the Thousand Islands this summer, there’s a bold new way to explore the St. Lawrence River. It’s not your typical jet ski or pontoon boat, but how about a muscle car on water?

Altmann Aquatic River Ridez, a veteran-owned, family-operated business based in Alexandria Bay, is making serious waves with their fleet of high-performance Jet Car Boats. These eye-catching boats combine the sleek design of a luxury sports car with the speed and splash of a jet ski, creating a totally unique adventure on the water.

What Makes Jet Car Boats Unique?

Unlike traditional jet skis or pontoons, Jet Car Boats give riders the best of both worlds. They offer the agility and excitement of a jet ski, but with the stability and space of a pontoon—making them a safer and more comfortable option for families and couples.

“We wanted to offer something no one else was doing in the region,” says the Altmann family. “Jet Car Boats are the perfect mix of fun, speed, and style—and they’re a blast for everyone, whether you're going solo or out with friends.”

Altmann Aquatics focuses not just on fun, but also on safety and service. Each rental includes full instruction, safety gear, and support to ensure a safe, smooth ride.

The company is proud to bring something fresh to the Alexandria Bay tourism scene, all while staying rooted in their values as a family business with military roots:

“We love this area, and we love giving people a new way to enjoy the river. There’s really nothing else like it.”

How to Book Your Jet Car Boat Experience

Whether you’re looking for a thrilling solo cruise, a standout group experience, or a totally new take on river exploration—Altmann Aquatic River Ridez is your go-to for unforgettable fun on the St. Lawrence. You can learn more online here, and keep scrolling for photos:

