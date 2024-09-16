First Concert of 2025 in Central New York Announced

It may still be 2024 but the first concert of the 2025 season in Central New York is already being announced.

The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, or Lakeview to the locals, is gearing up for the 2025 concert season in Syracuse.

Get your cowboy hats and boots ready. The first concert is country.

Better in Boots Tour

Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour. Tucker Wetmore and The Castellos will be along for the ride.

WHO: Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellos

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com or Livenation.com.

Blake Shelton in Albany

Blake Shelton will also be making a stop in New York in 2025.

The "Friends & Heroes" tour is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany on March 8, 2025. Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and Deanna Carter will open the show.

Tour Name: Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2025

Venue: MVP Arena

Show Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

