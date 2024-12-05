This Tiny New York Town Named One of the 35 Best Christmas Destinations
There's no place quite like New York City during the Christmas season. From the dazzling Rockefeller Center tree to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Big Apple is a holiday destination you have to experience at least once in your lifetime.
It's one of the 35 Best Places to Spend Christmas according to Good Housekeeping. However, it's not the only place in New York State to visit during the holidays.
Best Places to Spend Christmas
Tucked away in a charming small town you'll find another spot for a Christmas getaway.
It doesn't have a holiday town name like these places in the U.S. that also made the list.
Santa Claus Indiana
Christmas Florida
North Pole Alaska
Hershey Pennsylvania
New York City
It does have a movie based there though.
Seneca Falls, New York
Seneca Falls transforms into Bedford Falls every December.
The town changes its name, to honor the iconic "It's a Wonderful Life" movie that many believe was inspired by tiny town.
A festival to celebrate the holiday classic is held each year with surviving actors coming to town to celebrate.
READ MORE: One New York Family Has the Most Christmas Lights - 750,000!
Karolyn Grimes, who played George Bailey's daughter in the movie, steps back in time every year at the festival, something she's been doing for 2 decades.
“When I came around the corner and saw Seneca Falls’ main street, I gasped and said, ‘This is Bedford Falls!’”
78th Anniversary Celebration
The 78h Anniversary Celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will run from December 13-15 with several cast members making an appearance this year:
Karolyn Grimes (“Zuzu Bailey”)
Jimmy Hawkins (“Tommy Bailey”)
Donald Collins (“Little Pete Bailey”)
READ MORE: Santa's Village Expands at Magical Wonderland in Central New York
Every year the festival ends with the ringing of the bells to honor those who have left an impact on the community.
Wherever the real Bedford Falls is, it'll be a wonderful weekend in Seneca Falls where plenty of angels will get their wings.
More New York Towns Straight Out of Hallmark Movie
Here are 11 other towns in New York to get you in the holiday spirit. All are straight out of a Hallmark movie during the Christmas season.
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
51 Nights of Twinkling Lights Makes Up World's Longest Christmas Display
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams