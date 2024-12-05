This Tiny New York Town Named One of the 35 Best Christmas Destinations

This Tiny New York Town Named One of the 35 Best Christmas Destinations

Credit - Henry Law/Think Stock/Canva

There's no place quite like New York City during the Christmas season. From the dazzling Rockefeller Center tree to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Big Apple is a holiday destination you have to experience at least once in your lifetime.

It's one of the 35 Best Places to Spend Christmas according to Good Housekeeping. However, it's not the only place in New York State to visit during the holidays.

Best Places to Spend Christmas

Tucked away in a charming small town you'll find another spot for a Christmas getaway.

It doesn't have a holiday town name like these places in the U.S. that also made the list.

Santa Claus Indiana
Christmas Florida
North Pole Alaska
Hershey Pennsylvania
New York City

It does have a movie based there though.

Photo by Mira Earls
loading...

Seneca Falls, New York

Seneca Falls transforms into Bedford Falls every December.

The town changes its name, to honor the iconic "It's a Wonderful Life" movie that many believe was inspired by tiny town.

A festival to celebrate the holiday classic is held each year with surviving actors coming to town to celebrate.

READ MORE: One New York Family Has the Most Christmas Lights - 750,000!

Karolyn Grimes, who played George Bailey's daughter in the movie, steps back in time every year at the festival, something she's been doing for 2 decades.

“When I came around the corner and saw Seneca Falls’ main street, I gasped and said, ‘This is Bedford Falls!’”

Photo Credit - Henry Law
loading...

78th Anniversary Celebration

The 78h Anniversary Celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will run from December 13-15 with several cast members making an appearance this year:

Karolyn Grimes (“Zuzu Bailey”)
Jimmy Hawkins (“Tommy Bailey”)
Donald Collins (“Little Pete Bailey”)

READ MORE: Santa's Village Expands at Magical Wonderland in Central New York

Every year the festival ends with the ringing of the bells to honor those who have left an impact on the community.

Wherever the real Bedford Falls is, it'll be a wonderful weekend in Seneca Falls where plenty of angels will get their wings.

More New York Towns Straight Out of Hallmark Movie

Here are 11 other towns in New York to get you in the holiday spirit. All are straight out of a Hallmark movie during the Christmas season.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

51 Nights of Twinkling Lights Makes Up World's Longest Christmas Display

Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: christmas, seneca falls, Utica News
Categories: TSM