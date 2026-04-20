Third Tornado Confirmed in New York

New York’s recent stretch of severe weather is now hitting a familiar spot again. A third tornado has been confirmed in the same county in Western New York.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirmed the third twister in the state this year. This one touched down in the Town of Farmersville in Cattaraugus County on April 15.

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Brief Touchdown, Real Damage

The tornado was rated EF-0 with estimated peak winds around 80 mph. It stayed on the ground for just about two minutes, carving a short path of roughly 0.23 miles with a maximum width of about 75 yards.

Even though it was brief, the damage told the story.

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Survey teams found dozens of trees uprooted and snapped along a narrow track west-southwest of several ponds. The storm moved east-northeast, continuing to down softwood and hardwood trees as it crossed private property.

At one point, a fallen tree even struck a structure, and a small outbuilding was flipped before the tornado continued back into a wooded area. The damage trail eventually ended near Healy Road and Hardy Corners Road.

Two Previous Tornados in WNY

This Farmersville tornado now joins two others confirmed in New York this season, including earlier storms that brought EF-1 level damage in Western New York.

The first twister of the season was rated EF-1, with estimated peak winds of 107 mph. It hit Machias in Cattaraugus County on March 31.

READ MORE: First Tornado of the Season Hits WNY

The second struck in the same spot on April 15. It only produced winds of 75 mph.

READ MORE: Second Confirmed Tornado in WNY

For now, it’s another reminder that even weak tornadoes can leave behind a noticeable footprint when conditions line up just right.