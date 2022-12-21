Win Tickets to Super Bowl LVII, All While Supporting a Local CNY Farm

The Root Farm in Sauquoit is excited to kickoff their first annual "Ultimate Sports Weekend" fundraising sale. The initiative will allow the community to purchase tickets to put their names in the running for the grand prize.

What are you trying to win? The sports vacation of a lifetime.

Two tickets to Super Bowl LVII - Glendale, Arizona Sunday, February 12th, 2023

to - Glendale, Arizona Two tickets to the PGA Phoenix Open - Phoenix, Arizona Saturday, February 11th, 2023

to the - Phoenix, Arizona $1,000 gift card for travel and accommodations.

This is an amazing opportunity for any sports fanatic. Not only do you get tickets to both of these highly anticipated events, but the gift card will also cover all other airfare and lodging fees.

Tickets are $100 a person, with all proceeds going to benefit The Root Farm. Only 2,500 tickets are going to be sold, so get yours fast.

How to Purchase a Ticket*

There are many ways to do it this year. The first would be to visit RootFarm.org and make your purchase through their website. Another way would be by using the QR code below.

You can also by tickets in-person at The Root Farm at 2860 King Road, Sauquoit, New York. They are available Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm.

When Will You Find Out

The drawing is set to take place on Monday, January 9th at 6pm. The entire event will be livestreamed on The Root Farm's Facebook page, with the drawing being picked by Olympian Erin Hamlin.

Get your tickets now for the "Ultimate Sports Weekend". Who knows? The big winner could be you.

*You must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket

