We're losing another Central New York restaurant. This one has been around for more than 50 years.

The original home of Thomas Hill Munro, built in the 1880s was transformed from one of the largest and best known dairy farms in New York to a restaurant.

The first owner went bankrupt. It wasn't until 1972 when Norman & Betty Colman took over that The Inn Between in Camillus began it's long tradition of serving great quality, local cuisine.

Restaurateur of the Year

Twenty years after opening The Inn Between, Norman and Betty were given the Restaurateur of the Year award from the N.Y.S. Restaurant Association.

The couple retired in 1989 and the restaurant is run by Norman and Betty's daughter Penny and her husband Chris Cesta. That is until January 18.

The family has decided to close after 52 years. But don't expect to enjoy one last meal before they shut down forever. The restaurant is completely book and no more reservations are being accepted.

"The Cesta and Colman family and our entire staff past and present wish to extend our appreciation and gratitude to each and every one of our hundreds of thousands of guests spanning over 50 years. Your loyalty and friendships we will continue to cherish forever."

Anyone who still has a gift card less than 10 years old can use it at 4 local restaurants.

Inn of the Seasons

Kitty Hoynes

Daniella's Steakhouse

Mohegan Manor

All of the employees won't be out of a job. They have many options and are being taken care of.

