Move over fruits, vegetables, and eggs—there’s a new kind of farm stand in town that's sweeter than the rest.

Tucked away in Westmoreland, New York, The Cookie Coop is quickly becoming a must-stop spot for locals craving fresh-baked goodness. And at the heart of it all is owner and baker, Allie Florczyk.

A mom of four little ones—Eli, Ophelia, Bo, and Cash—Allie admits the idea started from a television show her kids love to watch. “They saw a farm stand and I said, What a great idea."

With that, The Cookie Coop was born.

Baking & Books

Allie's husband, Kyle, who works in construction, spent a couple of weekends building the little pink stand. “It's not like he has anything else to do,” Allie joked with a smile.

Every morning, before her kids are awake, Allie enjoys a quiet cup of coffee and fills the oven with cookies, bars, and breads. By the time her little taste testers are up, the Coop’s menu is ready to go.

Her children even added a sweet touch of their own—a free little library filled with their old books.

Daily Treats & Baka Bread

What started as a plan for twice-a-week sales has turned into an everyday venture. “The community is amazing,” Allie said. “I came home from my son’s football game and there wasn’t a cookie left.”

With different treats daily, Allie also bakes Baka bread—a recipe passed down from her husband’s grandmother—every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Customers simply stop by, choose their treats, and pay through the honor system using cash or Venmo.

Bet You Can't Pick Just One

Despite the pink chicken logo, there are no chickens at the Coop—at least not yet. “Maybe next year,” Allie laughed.

For now, she’s just grateful. “If it can make people happy, it makes me happy.”

The Cookie Coop might have been born from a TV idea, but in Westmoreland, it’s already become something truly special.

Check it out on Facebook or stop by 6984 O’Brien Road, just off Route 233, to taste it for yourself.

I bet you won't leave with just one.