Big changes are coming to a beloved Central New York breakfast and lunch spot that’s been a cozy favorite for years. The owners are shaking up their entire service style in a bold move that promises to make your mornings and midday meals faster and more convenient than ever — but don’t worry, the flavors you love aren’t going anywhere.

After years of serving up morning coffee and midday bites inside The Blend, a café in Oneida, will soon be drive-thru only.

Grab & Go

No more lingering over tables or waiting for a seat. Instead, The Blend is focusing all their energy on making your grab-and-go experience faster, smoother, and still packed with all the flavors you love.

“This decision didn’t come easy,” the owner shared on social media. "But it’s one we’re really excited about. Downsizing our space lets us upsize our service — with more focus on convenience, speed, and quality for your busy day.”

Translation: same amazing team, same menu you can’t get enough of, just turbocharged for speed and efficiency.

So what’s next? The café won’t completely disappear — it’s transforming into a private event space for pop-ups, workshops, showers, parties, and all kinds of special gatherings.

So if you love the vibe of The Blend, you’ll still get that community feel, just in a fresh new way.

Sneak Peek Coming Soon

The last day to dine inside is coming soon, so savor those last leisurely bites before the shift to all things drive-thru.

They promise to share sneak peeks and timelines soon, but for now, they just want to say Thank You for being part of their journey.

Get ready, Oneida — The Blend is about to serve up your favorites faster than ever, with a whole new energy.