With Thanksgiving Dinners wrapping up, the next step is to hit the roads. Your stomach may be full, but your eyes will feast on so many Thanksgiving themed streets.

Across Central New York, the Thanksgiving spirit isn't just on the dining tables stamped onto local street signs from the Mohawk Valley to the Syracuse suburbs.

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While mapmakers skipped over "Gravy Boulevard," drivers looking for a festive holiday cruise don't have to travel far to find roads honoring the seasons centerpiece bird and classic harvest flavors.

Traditional Favorites

Oneida County serves up the heaviest helping of poultry-themed pavement.

Drivers can travel down Turkey Hill Road in Trenton, Turkey Street in Vernon, or Wild Turkey Road in New Hartford.

Just east in Herkimer County, travelers along Route 29A can even spot Turkey Farm Road, while Onondaga County adds Turkey Run Lane in Warners to the flock.

Don't Forget The Side Dishes

No Thanksgiving spread is complete without the sides, and Central New York's roadways cover nearly the entire menu.

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Fans of autumn baking can cruise along Butternut Road in New Hartford, Butternut Street in Syracuse, or Butternut Drive in DeWitt, alongside Harvest Lane in Clay and Autumn Lane in Camillus.

How About Dessert

Cranberry Lane makes appearances in both New Hartford and Fayetteville, complemented by Cranberry Road up north in the Town of Webb and Apple Tree Ridge in Manlius.

Classic Chestnut Streets anchor neighborhoods in both Utica and Rome.

Whether heading to family dinner or just taking a scenic November drive, Central New Yorkers have plenty of festive routes right in their own backyard.

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