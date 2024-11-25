Thanksgiving Storm May Affect Your Holiday Travel in New York

Thanksgiving travel could be tricky this year in New York, on the roads and in the air.

There's a storm or two brewing that may have you altering your travel plans.

Holiday traffic will increase with 80 million expected to hit the roads and Mother Nature could turn it into a mess. The weather may also disrupt flights.

Major IT Outage Grounds Flights And Impacts Businesses Globally Getty Images loading...

Thanksgiving Eve Travel

If you're heading out for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, you may hit lake-effect rain and snow across the Tug Hill region in New York. The storm is expected mainly north of the New York State Thruway through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says due to increasing temperatures through the day, any snow that accumulates will do so before noon Wednesday. So, you may want to travel Tuesday night or Wednesday afternoon.

If you're flying out Wednesday, be sure to check your flight for any possible delays.

Thankfully our daughter is driving in on Tuesday evening and should beat all the nasty weather.

Stall Holders Brave The Extreme Cold To Sell Food On The Wintry Roads Of Siberia Getty Images loading...

Thanksgiving Travel

Another storm may impact the area Wednesday night through Thanksgiving and Black Friday but meteorologist don't know when, where or how much.

"Details on timing, location and strength of this system remain very uncertain at this time."

Black Friday shopping may have to be done online this year if the storm is a bad one.

Be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast and alter any travel plans you may have if you can.

Credit - Provided Photo Credit - Provided Photo loading...

Safe Holiday Travel

Whenever you're hitting the road, remember a few easy tips arrive safely this holiday season.

The most important thing is to slow down on slippery roads! The turkey will still be there whenever you arrive.

Leave some extra space between you and the car ahead of you. Tailgating is dangerous in ANY weather, but slippery winter roads and brakes are like oil and water. They just don't mix.

Instead of slamming on your brakes, pump them. You're less likely to slide all over the road.

Remember to turn on your lights. It may be the middle of the day, but anyone who's driven in a snowstorm knows, time is irrelevant. A blizzard can make it feel like midnight.

winter storm watch, winter storm in central new york, lake effect snow Credit - Joy Real/Unsplash loading...

Long Range CNY Forecast

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 50. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before 1 AM, then a chance of rain and snow between 1 AM and 4 AM, then a chance of snow after 4 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before 1 PM, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 PM and 4 PM, then a slight chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely before 4 AM, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain and snow likely before 7 AM, then rain. High near 41.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow likely before 1 AM, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

