GALLERY: Staggering Snow Totals From Thanksgiving Storm in New York

Western and Upstate New York are still shoveling out from under several feet of snow.

Both areas got pummeled with several feet of Lake Effect snow during the Thanksgiving holiday. Roads were closed and cars were left stranded on major highways. A tractor trailer ban was put in place.

A State of Emergency was declared by the Governor on Black Friday.

Who had the most? The National Weather Service says that honor goes to a small village in Jefferson County with almost 60 INCHES of snow.

See the staggering snow totals from Western New York and the North Country. Get ready for more. This time in Central New York.

Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus - 34.5 in

Chautauqua County

Cassadaga - 47.6 in

Silver Creek 32.0 in

Fredonia - 27.0 in

Dunkirk - 26.5 in

Erie County

Angola - 32.0 in

Springville - 29.1 in

Glenwood - 21.5 in

Hamburg - 20.7 in

East Aurora - 18.8 in

Colden - 18.1 in

Lackawanna - 18.0 in

Orchard Park - 18.0 in

East Aurora - 16.1 in

Jefferson County

Copenhagen - 58.8 in

Black River 45.8 in

West Carthage - 41.0 in

Henderson Harbor - 33.5

Watertown - 37.6 in

Lewis County

Barnes Corners 45.0 in

Lowville - 24.0 in

Wyoming County

Warsaw - 19.8 in

Silver Springs - 12.9 in

Central New York Snow

Now it's our turn.

Lake effect snow will move into Central New York and parts of the Mohawk Valley. Luckily it won't be as much as in Western and Upstate New York.

Anywhere from four to ten inches of snow is forecast for Central New York and three to five inches in the Mohawk Valley Regions with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour through Tuesday.

But wait. There's more. The National Weather Service is calling for possible significant snow mid week.

"A clipper system will bring more widespread light snow to the region Wednesday, followed by potentially more significant lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday."

Mother Nature may have had a late start to the season in New York. But she's sure making up for it now.

