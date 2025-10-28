If the thought of spending all day basting, timing, carving, and scrubbing stuffing out of casserole dishes makes you want to hibernate, there is good news.

There are some stunning places across Utica, Rome, Syracuse, Central and Upstate New York where you can actually sit down, be served, and still get the full Thanksgiving dinner experience. That's even with the pie included. We decided to put together a list of places for 2025 that are offering this service:

***If you have someone we should add to the list, email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com***

2025 Sit Down Thanksgiving Options

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Oneida Room (Verona, near Utica/Rome)

Hosting a 4-course Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 27th from noon to 6PM. Reservations required; sign-up for alerts available.

Inn of the Seasons (Syracuse)

Announced a dine-in Thanksgiving Day Dinner Menu for Thursday, November 27, 2025, with seating from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Reservations typically required and sell out.

Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar (Utica)

A specific “Thanksgiving” page is mentioned on their 2025 site, indicating a planned event (likely prix fixe or special menu); call for 2025 details.

Ventura's Restaurant (Utica)

Call for their 2025 Thanksgiving dining at (315) 732-8381.

Castlewood Cafe (Utica)

Call for their 2025 Thanksgiving dining at (315) 733-9663

Mr. D’s at Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel (Albany)

Offering a holiday dinner in the restaurant with favorites like butter-basted turkey and aged prime rib. Reservations required; seating available 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Innovo Kitchen (Latham)

Offering in-house dining this Thanksgiving from 11:30 AM to 7:00 PM. Guests must call to make reservations.

The Queensbury Hotel (Glens Falls)

Hosting a Thanksgiving buffet in the Adirondack Ballroom. Seatings typically between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Reservations required.

Fort William Henry (Carriage House) (Lake George)

Hosting a Thanksgiving buffet with seating times typically between 1:00 PM and 4:45 PM. Reservations required.

The Lake House on Canandaigua (Canandaigua, Finger Lakes)

Hosting a festive Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, November 27, 2025, between 12:00 PM and 7:30 PM, at three seating times.

Edgar’s Restaurant at Belhurst Castle (Geneva, Finger Lakes)

Celebrating with a four-course prix fixe menu on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from noon to 4:00 PM. Reservations strongly recommended.

F.L.X. Table (Geneva, Finger Lakes)

Offering a special Thanksgiving Day family-style dining experience on Thursday, November 27, at 11:30 AM. Reservations required for this intimate, paired meal.

Belvedere Restaurant (Saranac Lake, Adirondacks)

Hosting a Thanksgiving dinner buffet. Call to confirm 2025 date and times.

Brown Swan at the Lodge at Schroon Lake (Schroon Lake, Adirondacks)

Hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with all your favorites, with seating typically between 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Call for 2025 reservations.

