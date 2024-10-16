Another National Restaurant Chain Closing New York Locations

The restaurant closing apocalypse continues. Another national chain is closing several locations, including across New York State.

It's been a rough 2024 for the restaurant business. Applebee's announced dozens of restaurant closures across the country earlier this year.

Red Lobster filed bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 restaurants across the country, including 10 in New York. The good news is, the company has since bounced back.

Red Lobster may close more restaurants Getty Images loading...

TGI Fridays Closes More Restaurants

Now it's TGI Friday's.

The national chain has closed nearly half of its restaurants in the U.S. over the past 10 years. Declining sales, 15% in the last year alone, and four CEO changes since 2023 are to blame.

Five restaurants shut down in New York at the beginning of the year - Albany, Bay Shore, Hauppage, Massapequa, and Woodbury Township. That left 215 locations across the United States. However, there's three less in New York after the lastest round of closures.

The national chain closed a dozen locations in the past month, including three in the Empire State, according to Restaurant Business.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

TGI Fridays New York Closures

The latest closures affect the Middletown, Poughkeepsie and Clifton Park locations.

The TGI Fridays inside Destiny USA in Syracuse remains open, for now at least.

The only chains that seem to not be affected by all the recent closures is fast food restaurants.

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023 Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers