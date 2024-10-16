Another National Restaurant Chain Closing New York Locations
The restaurant closing apocalypse continues. Another national chain is closing several locations, including across New York State.
It's been a rough 2024 for the restaurant business. Applebee's announced dozens of restaurant closures across the country earlier this year.
Red Lobster filed bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 restaurants across the country, including 10 in New York. The good news is, the company has since bounced back.
READ MORE: Red Lobster Abruptly Closed 10 New York Restaurants
TGI Fridays Closes More Restaurants
Now it's TGI Friday's.
The national chain has closed nearly half of its restaurants in the U.S. over the past 10 years. Declining sales, 15% in the last year alone, and four CEO changes since 2023 are to blame.
READ MORE: 9 Stores Likely to be No More in 2024
Five restaurants shut down in New York at the beginning of the year - Albany, Bay Shore, Hauppage, Massapequa, and Woodbury Township. That left 215 locations across the United States. However, there's three less in New York after the lastest round of closures.
The national chain closed a dozen locations in the past month, including three in the Empire State, according to Restaurant Business.
TGI Fridays New York Closures
The latest closures affect the Middletown, Poughkeepsie and Clifton Park locations.
The TGI Fridays inside Destiny USA in Syracuse remains open, for now at least.
The only chains that seem to not be affected by all the recent closures is fast food restaurants.
13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
Western New York Businesses That Closed In 2024
Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image, Getty Image