Major Restaurant Abruptly Closes at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Things aren't looking good for Destiny USA in Central New York. It's lost another tenant. This time a major restaurant chain that closed without notice.
Things aren't looking good for the restaurant industry either. Applebee's announced dozens of restaurant closures across the country earlier this year.
Red Lobster filed bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 restaurants across the country, including 10 in New York. The good news is, the company has since bounced back.
TGI Fridays Closing Locations
Now it's TGI Friday's.
The national chain closed nearly half of its restaurants in the U.S. over the past 10 years. Declining sales, 15% in the last year alone, and four CEO changes since 2023 are to blame.
Five restaurants shut down in New York at the beginning of the year. Three more closed in the past month.
Albany
Bay Shore
Clifton Park
Hauppage
Massapequa
Middletown
Poughkeepsie
Woodbury Township
TGI Fridays in Destiny USA
The TGI Fridays inside Destiny USA in Syracuse remained open. That was until Thursday, October 24 when it abruptly shut down without warning.
A sign on the door reads:
We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our restaurant effective October 24.
Unfortunately we do not have a nearby location but look for us in airports and other cities across the country.
We are extremely grateful to our loyal guests and team members and will miss serving this community.
No one at the restaurant even told Destiny USA they were closing and moving out of the mall, according to News Channel 9.
The latest closures leaves only the Saratoga Springs location outside of the New York City area.
A Bloomberg report says the company is preparing to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
