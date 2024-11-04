Another Bite Out Of Dining! Restaurant Chain Files Bankruptcy
Things aren't looking good for the restaurant industry. Another national chain has filed bankruptcy and COVID is to blame.
First it was Applebee's announcing dozens of restaurant closures across the country.
Then Red Lobster filed bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 restaurants, including 10 in New York. The good news for seafood lovers is the company has since bounced back.
READ MORE: Red Lobster Abruptly Closed 10 New York Restaurants
TGI Fridays Closing Locations
Now it's TGI Friday's.
The national chain closed nearly half of its restaurants in the U.S. over the past 10 years. Declining sales, 15% in the last year alone, and four CEO changes since 2023 are to blame.
Nine locations have closed in New York over the past several months, including the one in Destiny USA, without any notice.
READ MORE: TGI Fridays Closes in Destiny USA
Albany
Bay Shore
Clifton Park
Destiny USA in Syracuse
Hauppage
Massapequa
Middletown
Poughkeepsie
Woodbury Township
READ MORE: Blaze Pizza Abruptly Closes in New Hartford
Bankruptcy
The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy with hopes of restructuring and ensuring the long term viability of the brand.
"The primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure. This restructuring will allow our go-forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential," said Rohit Manocha, Executive Chairman of TGI Fridays Inc.
READ MORE: Grand Slammed! Denny’s Announces 150 Closures
The bankruptcy process only affects 39 domestic restaurants, not franchised locations that are independently owned.
13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
Western New York Businesses That Closed In 2024
Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image, Getty Image