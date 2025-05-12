In some of the most delicious news you may read this week, one of your favorite restaurants just launched their dips nationwide at Walmart locations.

The Magic Of Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse (New Hartford, NY - 4511 Commercial Drive) Texas Roadhouse (New Hartford, NY - 4511 Commercial Drive) loading...

Let's be real for a minute. Texas Roadhouse is known for its hand-cut steaks, Bone-In Ribeye, Filet Medallions, and Rattlesnake Bites. The bites and bread are literally the only reason some people will go there. Other popular choices include the New York Strip and the Grilled Salmon. However, if you're going to a STEAKHOUSE ordering FISH, you might want to reevaluate your life choices. Who hurt you? You wouldn't go to Red Lobster and order a hamburger with beef. Let's be real here.

Buy Texas Roadhouse Dips At Walmart

Alright so this isn't a joke- Texas Roadhouse now has dips available for purchase at Walmart locations NATIONWIDE. That means here in Central New York we can all enjoy this nectar from the Gods:

"The Texas Roadhouse Dairy Dips are the restaurant brand's latest foray into the grocery category as a series of rich, creamy dips that will help consumers to elevate their favorite snacks with a touch of familiar flavor. The dips will arrive in 12-ounce tubs in three varieties including Cactus Blossom Dip, Rattlesnake Bites Dip and Fried Pickle Dip, which are each inspired by one of the brand's menu items. The products are well-suited for dipping with chips and veggies, but could also work well as a way to elevate sandwiches and burgers with familiar flavors."

First off, this author didn't even think of the possibility of adding them to burgers.....what a game changer. They are currently available for purchase at Central New York Walmart locations.

20 Central New York Towns As Chicken Wing Flavors Let’s talk about the glorious, messy, crave-worthy magic that is the chicken wing. What if Central New York towns and cities had their own flavors?

Here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we like to put our own spin on things. That’s why we’ve paired actual towns and villages in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties with chicken wing flavors that capture the local vibe. Why you ask? Because this author gets paid to come up with the most ridiculous ideas and stories.

So grab a napkin because we’re taking you on a saucy, sticky, upstate tour of wings:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Ilion New York Just Got Juicier- Introducing Bravo Burger Get ready to have your mouth water over wagyu burgers made right here in Central New York. Introducing Bravo Burger Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler