Texas Is Trying To Change A New York Classic

Is Texas really going to war with New York State over a name? What's the real beef here?

Republican lieutenant governor of Texas Dan Patrick has made a move for the state of Texas's restaurants and groceries to change the name of the “New York strip” steak cut to the “Texas strip.” Yes, this is a real thing.

“New York has mostly dairy cows,” Patrick wrote in his announcement, which noted that Texas leads the US with 12.2m head of cattle. “Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that."

Patrick said, Texas would ask the state’s restaurants and grocery stores “to change the name of this strip of meat the next time they reprint their menus”.

So What Is Causing The Name Change?

According to The Guardian, Patrick’s proposal came up after he recently met with Texas’s association of cattle feeders and cattle raisers. He was a little angry when some of them told him their favorite cut of meat was the New York strip. Yes, the food that was made famous by the Delmonico’s restaurant chain of New York City back in the 1800s.

“New York has mostly dairy cows,” Patrick wrote in his announcement, which noted that Texas leads the US with 12.2m head of cattle. “Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers. We promote the Texas brand on everything made or grown in Texas because it benefits our economy and jobs. After session ends this summer, I might take a short cruise across the Gulf of America and have a juicy medium-rare Texas Strip.”

No word yet if this has been approved to pass.

23 Places To Order The Best Steak In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse New York Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? Where are you going for dinner?

We asked all over social media where to order. Here's our list of 23 places to order steak. If you have any suggestions text us on our app. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler