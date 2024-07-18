Terrifying Video of Flying Tornado Debris in New York

We've all seen the devastation after a tornado with 135 MPH winds tore through Rome, New York. But unless you were in the middle of it, you don't realize how terrifying it really was.

Josh Jordan captured an insane video that looks like a scene out of the movies. Debris can be seen flying through the air and almost hitting several people.

It was taken from the drive thru at Rite Aid when the tornado hit on Tuesday, July 16.

"He was working when the storm hit and was trying to get away from the window," said Josh's uncle Tom.

Staff moved to the center of the building to get away from the storm. No one was hurt but the Rite-Aid store is a mess after suffering lots of damage.

Confirmed Tornado in Rome

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with 135 MPH winds touched down at 3:25 PM at the Erie Canal and Muck Road. It finally lifted 10 minutes later at Griffiss Air Force Base.

After watching the video, those had to be the scariest 10 minutes for anyone who was in the path.

Credit - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Credit - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Help for Storm Victims

A special fund has been created to help those affected by the worst natural disaster in the history of Rome.

The Tornado Unmet Needs Fund will go directly to people who need immediate support and can't wait for potential money from FEMA.

Donations can be made at Unitedwaymv.org/tornado.

Operators from 211 MidYork are also available to assist residents in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer Counties for non emergencies.

Victims can call 211, text 898-211 or visit 211midyork.org to find resources to deal with any crisis situation caused by the tornado.

2-1-1 contact centers are staffed by trained specialists who quickly assess the callers’ needs and refer them to the proper community resources available. Services are free, confidential, and accessible to everyone through multilingual capabilities.