Welcome A New Restaurant Now Open In Rome New York

Get ready to add a new restaurant to your routine here in Central New York. Please welcome Teriyaki Bros to Rome.

You will find Teriyaki Bos at 1730 Black River Blvd in Rome. This address is no stranger to classic chinese dishes either, the former Mayflower Restaurant that called Rome home for over 30 years was at this location. Their current hours are Monday - Thursday 11:00AM - 9:30PM, Friday - Saturday 11:00AM - 10:30PM. You can see their menu online here.

What Is Teriyaki Bros?

Teriyaki Bros Teriyaki Bros loading...

Teriyaki Bros prides themselves on providing healthy, fresh, and natural dishes. Their main specialty cuisines are Chinese:

All of our dishes are made with only the freshest of ingredients of the highest quality to achieve the best flavors and presentation. Our main ingredients are fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables."

You can follow them on Facebook for specials and more.

What Does The Menu Look Like?

Here are some photos they posted online:

Teriyaki Bros Teriyaki Bros loading...

Teriyaki Bros Teriyaki Bros loading...

You can read it online here.

We can't even begin to express how exciting we are to finally launch our full menu! After months of wait, the doors are officially open, and we are ready to serve you all the delicious dishes we've been working so hard on. From Shrimp Fried Rice to Bourbon Chicken, Sesame Tofu, and so many other mouthwatering options, there is something new for everyone to try! To show our appreciation for your support, we've got exclusive coupons for the month waiting for you to use from your second visit! It's our way of saying thank you for being a part of Teriyaki Bro's new chapter. We're ready and waiting to serve you, so bring your friends, bring your family, and come experience the full Teriyaki Bro's menu. We promise you won't leave disappointed. Can't wait to see you soon!"

You can find them online here.

