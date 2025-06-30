In a plot twist that could only happen in 2025, two teenagers in Upstate New York caused a full-blown emergency response after they did something truly unthinkable.

These teens went camping without their cell phones. Yes, you read that right. No texts, no Snapchats, no TikTok videos. Just tents, sleeping bags, and the ancient magic of "unplugging."

The Disappearance That Wasn't

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the teens left a home in Cassadaga, Chautauqua County, around 10PM on June 18th, fully equipped with camping gear. What they didn't have—cell phones.

Their decision to disappear into the wilderness baffled authorities and sent everyone into high alert when they didn’t check in. The next day, when no one had heard from them—and let’s be honest, we all know teenagers normally can’t go ten minutes without technology—concerned adults called for help. And in these teens defense, most adults can't go ten minutes without their phones either.

The Alarm Is Sounded

The DEC forest rangers kicked off a large-scale search effort. An Incident Command was established and 25 searchers were divided into three teams. The response included State Police, the Chautauqua County Volunteer Search Team, and the Cassadaga Fire Department. After a day-long search, the rogue teens were located at 7PM on June 19th, safe and sound, happily camped out on property belonging to the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy.

Safe, Sound, and Screen-Free

Authorities confirmed the teens were in good health, though possibly suffering from mild screen withdrawal. Allegedly. So let this be a lesson to all Gen Z and Alpha campers: if you’re planning to go full ‘90s with your outdoor adventures, maybe just leave a note.

