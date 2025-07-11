Another exciting act has just been added to the 2025 New York State Fair concert lineup—and fans of powerful vocals and '80s anthems are going to love it.

The announcement marks one of the final pieces of this year’s musical puzzle, with the full schedule nearly complete. And yes, a fan favorite is making her return to the Chevy Court stage.

Taylor Dayne Returns to Fair

With more than 30 years of hit singles and a career that’s made her a global pop icon, Taylor Dayne is back at the fair.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Taylor Dayne to the Fair to frontload our lineup of incredible performers this year,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave.

The Fair’s 2025 Chevrolet Music Series will showcase 41 national recording acts in total—so there are only three announcements left to go!

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.