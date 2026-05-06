What Started as a Simple Walk Turned into a Lesson in Travel “Surprises”

It started like one of those easy vacation plans that sound good in theory.

While in Budapest, our group of 6 decided to walk about a mile to check out the largest central market. No big deal — a short walk, see something new, grab a few photos, maybe pick up a snack or two.

In reality… it was shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, elbows everywhere, and that slow shuffle where you’re not really walking so much as being gently pushed forward by strangers. After a while, it just got overwhelming.

Claustrophobic is probably the best word for it. So instead of lingering, the decision was made to head back out and regroup.

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Very Expensive One Mile Cab Ride

Six people, tired and ready to be done with the crowd, split into two cabs to get back to the ship. The distance wasn’t far, and the drivers quoted 3800 Hungarian forint, which comes out to roughly $12. Totally reasonable.

Both drivers were paid by credit card since no one had local currency on hand. Everything seemed normal in the moment. Quick ride, quick swipe, done.

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Then came the part nobody expects — the credit card notifications.

Each ride came through at around $125. For a one-mile trip.

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That’s when the confusion set in. The quoted price and the charged price didn’t even come close to matching, and there wasn’t much to reference since no one had asked for a receipt.

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At Least There was a Backup System

Thankfully, both credit card companies flagged it quickly. Disputes were filed on both charges right away, and the process started to get it sorted out.

It’s one of those travel moments that sticks with you — not because it ruined anything, but because it’s a reminder that even simple things like a short cab ride can turn into a “what just happened?” story later.

And like most travel stories, it became less about the money and more about the lesson: always, always get the receipt.