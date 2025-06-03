A longtime favorite hangout is officially looking for its next chapter—and possibly its next owner.

Located in Prospect, New York, the iconic Tavern on the Gorge is on the market, and for the right buyer, it’s a golden opportunity to step into a fully functioning business that’s been a local go-to for years. It's currently listed on Facebook marketplace for $550,000.

From the minute you walk in, you can feel the character. The bar area includes center bar seating, booths, a pool table, dart machine, jukebox, and even an outside deck with its own bar and table setup. That setup is perfect for warm summer nights. The Tavern is a fully turn-key operation, with everything you need to get cooking right away. Not only is it the perfect summer bar, it's an investment year-round.

What’s Included In The Sale

We're talking a full commercial kitchen equipped with the following:

“A large freezer/refrigerator combo, walk-in cooler, pizza oven, gas stove, commercial grill, two fryer units, commercial dishwasher, and an ice machine”, plus all the small appliances, dishes, pots, and pans a working kitchen needs. Whether you're flipping burgers, slinging pizzas, or dreaming up the next signature dish, this place is ready to go."

More Than Just a Bar

Inside, the dining area is just as inviting, with 12 booths and 8 to 10 tables offering plenty of space for regulars and first-timers alike. And if you're thinking long-term, there are even two separate one-bedroom apartments upstairs, each with its own bathroom. They share a common entrance, so they could easily be used as a single-family space as well.

If you're serious about buying or know someone who is, reach out directly to schedule a showing. Just call [315-205-4040], leave a message, and someone will get back to you to set up an appointment.

For those who’ve made memories here over the years, this marks the end of an era—but maybe the start of an exciting new one.

