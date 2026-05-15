Wait… Tattoos Illegal in NY by 2028? Yeah, That’s Not Real.

So this one’s been bouncing around the internet lately — “Bill 1126” supposedly making tattoos illegal in New York State by January 1, 2028.

It even claims it comes straight from the governor’s office, with something called the “Health, Decency & Welfare Act.” Sounds official enough on paper… until you actually read it.

According to the post, it would make it unlawful to “intentionally obtain or possess a tattoo” in NYS, with fines up to $1,000 and even jail time. And of course, it’s “signed by the governor” and enforced statewide.

Except none of it is real.

It’s AI-Generated, Not Law

A quick search shows it doesn’t exist in any official records. No bill, no vote, no legislation. Just another AI-made story designed to look official enough to trick people scrolling fast.

And this isn’t even the only one going around.

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The “Clean Car Act” Story Too

There’s also another fake claim saying the so-called “NY Clean Car Act” would make it illegal to wash, wax, or polish your car starting July 1, 2028.

If that were even remotely true, you’d see car washes shutting down overnight. There are literally multiple within a mile of each other on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford alone.

Don’t Fall For It

These posts look real enough to spark outrage, shares, and arguments… but they fall apart the second you actually check.

Don’t believe everything you see on social media. With AI, anything can be made to look official now. But a quick search can save you from spreading nonsense like it’s a fact.