New York State Fair’s Tasty Tuesday: A Foodie’s Paradise
It's fair time! The New York State Fair is officially open.
You can't go to any state fair, especially one of the biggest in the country, and not eat all that delicious food. There are over 100 vendors offering up all types of cuisine. For one day only you can enjoy it for less.
Indulge in your favorites during Tasty Tuesday. Food will be offered at discounted prices on Tuesday, August 27.
Tasty Tuesday Vendors
The Midway
Heidi Jos Jerky
Papa’s Pizza
Pig and Potato
Henrys hen house
The Beer Garden
Las gringas
Fried specialties
Ji-woo’s Korean Seoul Food LLC
Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys
PETU HAITIAN SOULE FOOD
Chocolate Treat
Polar Bear Concessions
DeCapio Family Concessions
Dang’s Cafe
Peachey’s Baking Company
Beak and Skiff Apple Farms
Perry’s Ice Cream
Hershey Ice Cream
Stix & Things
Country Corner
Basilio Italian Sausage
Moose Joose Slush
Maddi’s Lemonade
Tommy C’s
Mr D’s Delights
Hanwen Liang
Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips
Big Dough Productions
The Cookie Jar
Jim Gourmet
The Bake Lab
Brazilian Bowls
Babcia’s Pierogi
Alivero’s
Maurice’s Belgian Waffles
Tadros Roasted Corn
Bees And Thank you
Jared W. Phillips
BUTCHER BOYS
Schenck ICEE
Caramel Apple Sundae”
Tropical Delights LLC
The Saucy Sandwich
Boscos
Three Brothers Wineries
Chester’s Gators & Taters
Sarita’s
Theo Petros
Twin Trees
Tikki Turtle
Kikis Authentic Greek Food
546 Chicken and Waffles LLC
Soul Brothers Tacos
Generations Concessions LLC
GOLDENKDOG
Buffalo Chicken Wing Co
Ninja Warrior
DiLena’s Dolcini
The New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2. Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.
