New York State Fair’s Tasty Tuesday: A Foodie’s Paradise

It's fair time! The New York State Fair is officially open.

You can't go to any state fair, especially one of the biggest in the country, and not eat all that delicious food. There are over 100 vendors offering up all types of cuisine. For one day only you can enjoy it for less.

Indulge in your favorites during Tasty Tuesday. Food will be offered at discounted prices on Tuesday, August 27.

Tasty Tuesday Vendors

The Midway

Heidi Jos Jerky

Papa’s Pizza

Pig and Potato

Henrys hen house

The Beer Garden

Las gringas

Fried specialties

Ji-woo’s Korean Seoul Food LLC

Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys

PETU HAITIAN SOULE FOOD

Chocolate Treat

Polar Bear Concessions

DeCapio Family Concessions

Dang’s Cafe

Peachey’s Baking Company

Beak and Skiff Apple Farms

Perry’s Ice Cream

Hershey Ice Cream

Stix & Things

Country Corner

Basilio Italian Sausage

Moose Joose Slush

Maddi’s Lemonade

Tommy C’s

Mr D’s Delights

Hanwen Liang

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips

Big Dough Productions

The Cookie Jar

Jim Gourmet

The Bake Lab

Brazilian Bowls

Babcia’s Pierogi

Alivero’s

Maurice’s Belgian Waffles

Tadros Roasted Corn

Bees And Thank you

Jared W. Phillips

BUTCHER BOYS

Schenck ICEE

Caramel Apple Sundae”

Tropical Delights LLC

The Saucy Sandwich

Boscos

Three Brothers Wineries

Chester’s Gators & Taters

Sarita’s

Theo Petros

Twin Trees

Tikki Turtle

Kikis Authentic Greek Food

546 Chicken and Waffles LLC

Soul Brothers Tacos

Generations Concessions LLC

GOLDENKDOG

Buffalo Chicken Wing Co

Ninja Warrior

DiLena’s Dolcini

The New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2. Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.

