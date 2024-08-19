Cheers! Tasting Yard & Marketplace Expanding at New York State Fair

Bottoms up! The tasting yard with local craft brews returns to the New York State Fair and it's bigger and better than ever.

13 local breweries and cideries from around the State will be showcased this year in Suburban Park. Taste NY will also highlight New York farmers and small businesses with expanded offering and a new location.

Tasting Yard

The Tasting Yard will feature a rotating selection of 13 New York State craft breweries and cider mills on an outdoor patio. The rustic taproom inspired pop up will be open for the 8 PM free shows in Suburban Park.

Breweries Showcased

Dublin Corners Farm Brewery (Linwood)

Keegan Ales (Kingston)

Lake Drum Brewing (Geneva)

McGraw Box Brewing Company (McGraw)

Millhouse Brewing (Poughkeepsie)

Next Chapter Brewpub (Auburn)

Nine Pin Cider Works (Albany)

Nine Spot Brewing (Rochester)

Prison City Brewing (Auburn)

Skaneateles Brewery (Skaneateles)

South Hill Cider (Ithaca)

Strangebird Beer and Barrel House (Rochester)

WeBe Brewing Company (Geneva)

Taste NY Marketplace & Pop-Up Market

The Taste NY Pop-Up Market is expanding too. It's back in the Horticulture Building and will feature more than 300 unique products from over 80 different vendors across New York State.

The Marketplace will be open at 10 AM with new businesses every day to give guests a new experience each time they visit. And anything bought can be left at the Purchase Check so the items don't have to be carried all over the fairgrounds. Guests can just pick it up before the Horticulture Building closes.

Other Attractions in Horticulture Building

Some of the best growers, producers, manufacturers, and apiculturists from around the state will be on hand with a variety of interactive exhibits, seminars, and booths inside the Horticulture Building, including the new cuddle with a goat exhibit.

Bee Colony and Honey exhibit

Butterfly exhibit

Cuddle with a Baby Goat exhibit

Flower and Produce exhibits

Horticulture talks and demonstrations; a full schedule can be found here.

The New York Maple Center, where you can buy candy, syrup, and ice cream made with New York maple syrup.

The Suds & Spuds baked potato and sweet potato booth, home of the $1 baked potato with all the toppings.

The New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2. Find everything you need to know at nyfair.ny.gov.

