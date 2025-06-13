If you’re craving delicious food, lively entertainment, and a fun summer vibe, mark your calendar for the Taste of Lebanon Food and Entertainment Festival hosted by Saint Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church.

The three-day celebration of Lebanese culture is proudly presented by Lewiston Properties and takes place Thursday, July 24th through Saturday, July 26th at Deerfield Fireman’s Field located at 5476 Trenton Road in Utica.

What to Eat at the Festival

You’ll be able to enjoy authentic Lebanese dishes. Sample everything from savory hummus and stuffed grape leaves to gyros, fried dough, and sweet bites like baklava. Don’t forget to grab a cup of rich Lebanese coffee to complete your foodie adventure.

This year's festival hours are 5PM to 9PM on Thursday and Friday, and 12PM to 9PM on Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

It’s not just about the food. Each evening features live music to keep the energy high. Showtime hits the stage Thursday night at 6:30PM, and Last Left performs Friday at 6:30PM. Saturday brings a little something extra: a live cooking demo with Layla and Elias Zeina from Zeina's Café and Lafa at 4PM, followed by a performance by Soul Injection at 6:30PM.

Whether you’re Lebanese or just love trying new things, this festival is a flavorful way to experience the culture, community, and hospitality that define Lebanon. Bring your family, bring your friends, and come hungry.

Stay Connected & Learn More

To learn more, follow Saint Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church on Facebook or call the parish office at 315-732-6019.

