It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three.

Card 1 – Death (Transformation)

The Death card in Tarot isn’t about literal endings—it’s all about transformation. It marks a major shift, the closing of one chapter and the start of another. Letting go leads to something greater. Traditionally, Death is the 13th card in the Major Arcana. It often gets a bad reputation, but in reality, it’s one of the most liberating cards in the deck. It represents the natural cycles of life—what ends must make way for a new beginning.

Prediction: Over the next few weeks, expect a powerful internal or external shift. This could be a breakup, job change, or even a new perspective on life. It may feel unsettling at first, but ultimately, it will lead you to something more authentic and aligned.

Greek God to Channel: Hades, god of the Underworld, helps guide souls through transition. Call on his calm, wise energy to help you accept change and walk into your next chapter with strength and grace.

Card 2 – The Lovers (Choices)

This card is all about love, harmony, and making important decisions. Whether romantic or personal, it’s a reminder to align your choices with your heart—and not just your head. The Lovers is the 6th card in the Major Arcana and traditionally represents the union of opposites, soul connections, and moral or spiritual decisions. It's rooted in the biblical story of Adam and Eve and has long symbolized temptation, commitment, and consequence.

Prediction: A big choice is coming your way in the next few weeks—possibly in relationships, career, or life path. Listen to your gut and trust that choosing what aligns with your values will bring long-term joy. Take the time now and really think things through. Don’t wait until the last minute to make an important choice.

Greek God to Channel: Aphrodite, goddess of love and beauty, encourages you to follow your heart and trust in your desires. She helps you make soulful decisions and deepen your connections—with others and with yourself.

Card 3 – Two of Swords (Crossroads)

You may be avoiding a decision or feeling torn between two paths. This card signals mental conflict and a need to go inward to find clarity. It’s time to stop procrastinating and make a move. The Two of Swords has been linked to justice, inner turmoil, and emotional suppression. It’s traditionally depicted as a blindfolded woman holding two swords—symbolizing choice, duality, and indecision.

Prediction: Over the next few weeks, you’ll likely be confronted with a choice you’ve been avoiding. The answer isn’t external—it’s within. Once you commit to a path, you’ll feel immense relief and direction.

Greek God to Channel: Athena, goddess of wisdom and strategy, is perfect for helping you make logical decisions guided by intuition. Call on her for clarity, patience, and smart planning when navigating difficult crossroads.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

All three cards speak to major shifts, decisions, and transitions. Whether you're transforming, choosing love, or standing at a mental crossroads, the Universe is asking you to be brave. Change is happening—and it’s for your highest good. Channel divine guidance (Hades, Aphrodite, and Athena), trust your instincts, and take the next step forward. The tides are turning in your favor.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

