Do you have a strong YES or NO style question you'd like an answer too? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This week think strongly of a YES or NO question. Repeat that question several times in your mind if you need too. From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

Card 1: Harmony and Resolution

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If things have been tense lately, whether with others or within yourself, this card is your sign to breathe and let go. The angels of harmony are stepping in to help smooth things over and bring peace back into your world. You don’t need to prove your point or win the argument; you just need to choose calm over chaos. When you focus on your own inner peace, that energy radiates outward and begins to heal what’s around you.

If something has been bothering you, take a step back, imagine golden light surrounding the situation, and trust that divine forces are working behind the scenes. Your angels are basically saying, “We’ve got this, just give us some room to work.”

Yes or No:

Yes- but only after you release control and allow peace to take the lead.

CARD 2 — Friendship and Union

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This card is all about connection. Your soul tribe is either already around you or on their way in. It’s a reminder that you don’t have to go through life alone. Real friendships are forming or deepening right now, built on authenticity and trust. If you’ve felt left out or unsure who’s really “your people,” that’s about to shift.

Your angels are encouraging you to open your heart, show up fully, and enjoy being with those who lift you up. Let go of relationships that feel one-sided, and focus on those that flow naturally. You deserve friendships where you can be you, no masks, no effort, just joy.

Yes or No:

Yes- genuine connection and harmony are on the way.

CARD 3 — Trust the Universe

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Sometimes life feels like it’s testing your patience or faith, but this card says the universe knows exactly what it’s doing. What’s happening now is part of a bigger picture that’s still unfolding for your highest good. The delays, the redirections, even the “no’s” , they’re all making space for the right “yes.”

When you start noticing synchronicities or little signs, that’s your confirmation you’re on track. The universe hasn’t forgotten you, it’s rearranging everything in your favor. Believe that you’re worthy of good things, and the flow will find you.

Yes or No:

Yes- but in divine timing. Trust the process.

Overall Energy (Yes Or No):

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Together, these cards form a powerful message of faith, connection, and surrender. The angels are guiding you to release tension, lean into the people who support you, and trust that everything is falling into place exactly as it should. Harmony is being restored, your tribe is aligning with you, and the universe is working in your favor. In short: stop forcing, start trusting because what’s meant for you is already finding its way.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Angel Guide Oracle:

The Angel Guide Oracle acts as a bridge between heaven and Earth, bringing together 44 images of guardian angels with insightful, supportive, and healing angel messages to strengthen your communication and open your heart to their messages of love.

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

