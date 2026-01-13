Do you need some extra guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

Card 1- Three of Pentacles- Recognition

Dave Wheeler/TSM

If you picked Card One, this is such a good sign that your efforts are finally being seen. The Three of Pentacles shows people noticing your work, your ideas, or even your heart in a way that feels validating. Over the next few weeks, you may get feedback, praise, or an opportunity that reminds you that you are not invisible, even if it has felt that way lately. This could come through work, a creative project, or even a relationship where someone finally says what they have been holding back. Expect conversations that feel affirming and moments where you realize you are more respected than you thought. This card is also about teamwork, so do not be surprised if someone wants to collaborate with you or include you in something meaningful.

Card 2- The King of the Ocean- Order

Dave Wheeler/TSM

If you chose Card Two, this is about emotional balance and getting control back where things felt messy. The King of the Ocean represents maturity, calm, and steady leadership, especially when emotions have been running high. Over the next few weeks, you may feel yourself stepping into a more grounded version of you. Situations that once felt chaotic start to make more sense. You might have to be the one who keeps things together, but this will also bring clarity and respect. This card can also point to someone in your life who brings stability and shows up when it matters. Either way, the message is that peace comes when you stop reacting and start responding.

Card 3 – Ten of Wands- Responsibility

Dave Wheeler/TSM

If Card Three called to you, it means you have been carrying a lot, maybe more than anyone realizes. The Ten of Wands shows heavy responsibility, burnout, and the feeling of being the one everyone leans on. Over the next few weeks, you may reach a point where you realize something has to give. This card does not mean you will fail. It means you are being asked to put something down that is not yours to carry anymore. You could see shifts around work, family, or emotional obligations where boundaries finally become necessary. Relief is coming, but only if you give yourself permission to stop doing everything for everyone.

Overall Energy:

Dave Wheeler/TSM

Together this spread says you are stepping into a new chapter where you are being recognized, becoming more emotionally grounded, and learning how to stop carrying what was never yours to hold. You are leveling up but with that comes the need to restructure how you use your time and energy. Over the next few weeks, expect moments where you feel both proud of how far you have come and aware that something has to change so you do not burn out. This is the kind of growth that feels powerful but also honest. You are not just moving forward..... you are moving smarter.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

