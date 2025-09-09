It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. September rolled in like that neighbor who doesn't mind starting their loud truck at 11PM. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you aren't happy, this is a free reading so you know, deal with it. If that's not your cup of tea, thanks for scrolling this far so the corporate overlords who pay my paycheck count this article as a success.

Card 1- Two Of Pentacles- Options

Oh, look at you, juggling life like a Cirque du Soleil act nobody bought tickets for. The Two of Pentacles is basically screaming: “Decide already!” Someone around you has been trying to get through, about a plan, an offer, or maybe just a bold “Hey, want to do this thing?” Whether it’s about love or career, ignoring it won’t make it vanish. You’ve got choices, and while choice is nice, limbo is exhausting. Stop pacing the sidelines and step onto the field. Not sure what to do? Ask a wise outsider who isn’t emotionally tied to the drama. Channel Hermes, the Greek god of communication, to help you hear the message clearly and deliver your response without hesitation.

Card 2- Knight Of Pentacles- Loyalty

Ah, the Knight of Pentacles. He’s not flashy, he’s not fast, but darn it he’s steady. Think of this as the reliable friend who helps you move apartments, not the one who texts, “Can’t, I’m busy” when the heavy lifting starts. You’re already on the journey, and yes, it’s slower than you want. Patience, grasshopper. This isn’t about burning through money, but about spending your time and energy wisely. Every mile adds to your wisdom tank. Stay loyal to the process and loyal to yourself. Call on Hestia, goddess of the hearth, to keep your inner flame steady and remind you that slow and steady doesn’t just win the race, it builds something lasting.

Card 3- Seven Of Wands- Endurance

Ever feel like life signed you up for a marathon and forgot to ask your permission? That’s the Seven of Wands energy. You’ve already invested sweat, tears, maybe a questionable energy drink or two into this decision, and turning back now? Yeah, that’s not happening. Sure, it’s annoying, exhausting, and you might daydream about chucking it all, but you’re too far in to start over. Imagine you’re running the Boilermaker 15K (because apparently you thought that would be “fun”), and you’re halfway in. No turning back. Channel Ares, god of war, for that relentless endurance. He’s got the grit you need to power through the hills.

Overall Energy (Month Of September):

All three cards scream one thing: keep moving forward. Choices must be made (Two of Pentacles), the pace might be slow but steady (Knight of Pentacles), and the road will test your endurance (Seven of Wands). Together, they’re saying: don’t stall, don’t quit, and don’t let impatience derail you. This is a season of persistence, loyalty, and facing your options with courage. The gods Hermes, Hestia, and Ares are basically forming a support squad to get you through the next couple of weeks, communicate clearly, stay grounded, and fight like hell when it gets tough.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

