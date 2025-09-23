It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way.

Card 1 – The Moon (Illusion)

This one’s a little tricky, because The Moon is all about the difference between what we want to see and what’s actually there. Maybe it’s a relationship where you’re hoping someone will finally change, or a work situation where you’re convinced things are “fine” when your gut is screaming otherwise. This week, it’s time to stop building castles in the clouds and start checking the foundation beneath your feet.

Okay, real talk: your imagination is working overtime right now. And while it’s great to daydream about how things could be, you might be missing what’s actually happening right in front of you. This week is about pulling back the curtain on what’s real versus what’s fantasy. Ask yourself: Am I seeing this clearly, or am I just wishing it was different?

The Moon says: don’t make decisions in the fog. Pause. Research. Ask the hard questions. Once the truth clicks, you’ll feel lighter—because even if reality isn’t perfect, at least you’re not spinning your wheels in fantasy.

To help, call on Apollo, the god of truth and light. Picture him literally shining a flashlight on the parts you’ve been avoiding. Harsh? Sometimes. Necessary? Always.

Card 2 – The Hermit (Contemplation)

Here’s the thing—you’ve been saying, “I just need to think this through,” but then life happens. Netflix auto-plays. A text comes in. Suddenly your “deep thinking” turns into “accidentally lost an hour on TikTok.” The Hermit is showing up this week to say: enough. You need undistracted, quiet space to really listen to yourself.

It’s not about isolating forever, it’s about pulling back long enough to reconnect with your own voice. Journal. Meditate. Go for a long walk with no headphones. There’s a decision or path waiting for you, but you won’t hear it until the noise fades.

Channel Athena, goddess of wisdom and strategy. She doesn’t just think, she plans. She sees the chessboard. Ask her for clarity, and she’ll help you line up your next move without second-guessing yourself to death.

Card 3 – Page of Wands (Creativity)

Oh, I love this energy. The Page of Wands is that “lightbulb moment” when something new lands in your lap—a job idea, a relationship spark, maybe even a creative project you’ve been putting off. This card says the opportunity is real, and it’s meant for you. But (and here’s the kicker) it only becomes something if you actually do something.

You might feel nervous, or like you’re not “ready enough.” Spoiler alert: nobody ever feels ready enough. The Page is pure potential—fresh starts, wild inspiration, bold beginnings. Take the chance, even if it feels messy.

Here, channel Hephaestus, the craftsman of the gods. He wasn’t flashy, but he built incredible things with patience and fire. His energy reminds you that action—hammering away at the idea—is what turns sparks into success.

Overall Energy (Month Of September):

This spread has a theme: clarity + reflection + action. First, don’t fool yourself (The Moon). Second, take time to actually think things through without distractions (The Hermit). Third, when that shiny new chance shows up, stop doubting yourself and go for it (Page of Wands). The gods are basically staging an intervention: stop overthinking, stop pretending, and start creating the future you actually want.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

