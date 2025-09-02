It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. September rolled in like that neighbor who doesn't mind starting their loud truck at 11PM. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you aren't happy, this is a free reading so you know, deal with it. If that's not your cup of tea, thanks for scrolling this far so the corporate overlords who pay my paycheck count this article as a success.

Card 1- The World- Regeneration

The World. If you pulled this card, September is basically handing you the “fresh start” button you’ve been begging for. This card screams completion, new cycles, and yes, getting your act together. Think of it as pressing Ctrl+Alt+Delete on your life, except with fewer error messages.

This month has “career or money reboot” written all over it. New job? Promotion? Or maybe just realizing you don’t hate your job as much as you did in July? Either way, something’s shifting, and it’s on you to ride that wave instead of sulking in self-pity.

Greek god energy: Enter Hades. The king of the underworld knows a thing or two about death and rebirth. He’s not here to coddle you; he’s here to say: “Get up, brush off the ashes, and step into your new cycle. Don’t miss your shot because you were too busy whining.”

So yeah, September is brighter than it looks. Just make sure your life isn’t so messy that you trip over your own untied shoelaces while opportunity is knocking.

Card 2- Ace of Pentacles- Prosperity

If you picked this one, congrats... you just pulled the cosmic equivalent of finding a crisp $20 bill in your hoodie pocket from last fall and winter. The Ace of Pentacles is all about new beginnings, grounded opportunities, and the slow-but-steady road to stability. And yes, in this spread, it’s about your relationships.

Things might feel like molasses right now, slow, sticky, and occasionally annoying, but don’t listen to the peanut gallery. You know, the ones offering “advice” that sounds more like bitter commentary. (“Why are you still with them?”… from the person who just downloaded Tinder for the fifth time this year.) Please.

Greek god channeling here: Aphrodite. She’s side-eyeing you lovingly but firmly: “Love takes time. Stop rushing. Stop comparing. And stop letting other people’s disasters dictate your path.”

So, speak up, set boundaries, and let this connection grow. This is not the month to ghost or panic. It’s the month to water the garden.

Card 3- Four Of Swords- Recovery

You pulled the Four of Swords, which basically means the universe is telling you to take a damn nap. Seriously. This is the card of rest, recovery, and mental regrouping. After the dumpster fire that was early 2025, you’ve earned a breather.

September isn’t about sprinting, it’s about catching your breath so you can actually make it to October without collapsing. Sure, you’ve still got some annoying loose ends to tie up, but look at you compared to March or April. You’re healing, you’re growing, and you’re not flat on the floor anymore. That’s progress, baby.

Greek god guide: Asclepius. He’s the god of healing, here to remind you that recovery is part of strength. No, you’re not lazy for resting. No, you’re not falling behind. You’re literally recharging your soul so you can keep going.

So, September = rest, regroup, recover. If anyone gives you grief about slowing down, tell them even gods take naps.

Overall Energy (Month Of September):

Put it all together and here’s the deal: September is about rebuilding, nurturing, and healing. Step into new cycles at work or money, let your relationships grow at their own pace, and don’t forget to recharge your brain while you’re at it. You’re stronger than you think, luck is showing up, and maybe, just maybe, this month won’t totally suck.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

