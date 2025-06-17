It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday is here. Take a moment, quiet your mind, and choose the card you feel most drawn to: Card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Honestly, you could pick all three if you'd like.

Card 1 – Ten of Pentacles: Luck & Legacy

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This card is all about abundance, family support, and long-term success. You may find yourself surrounded by good fortune—financially or emotionally. In the next two weeks, expect positive news around your home, finances, or a sense of security. A small win could turn into something bigger. Legacy energy is strong—think roots, traditions, and future planning.

Card 2 – Page of Wands: Creativity Ignited

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Page of Wands brings fiery, fresh energy. Inspiration is knocking! You might feel a rush of motivation to try something new—whether that’s writing, painting, traveling, or even starting a side project. Over the next two weeks, stay open to spontaneous ideas. A text, invite, or random conversation might light your next creative fire.

Card 3 – The Fool: Leap of Faith

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Ah, The Fool—Don’t let the name fool you. This card signals a bold new beginning. You’re being nudged to take a chance, even if the path isn’t fully mapped out. In the coming days, an unexpected opportunity may arrive. Trust your gut. The universe is inviting you to step out of your comfort zone and into something magical.

Combined Meaning Of All Cards:

This trio suggests you’re standing at the threshold of a meaningful new chapter. The Ten of Pentacles provides a solid foundation—think financial security, family ties, or the legacy you've built. The Page of Wands sparks curiosity and creative ambition, encouraging you to chase a fresh idea or passion. Then, The Fool invites you to take the leap—reminding you that while the road ahead is unknown, it’s full of potential and adventure.

In the coming weeks, you may find yourself presented with an exciting opportunity—something that feels both promising and a little risky. It might involve changing routines, launching a creative endeavor, or saying “yes” to something outside your comfort zone. But here's the beauty: you're not leaping without a net. The energy of the Ten of Pentacles means you’re more supported than you realize—by family, experience, or the resources around you.

About The Deck We Are Using

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

