It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three.

Card 1- Ten Of Wands- Responsibility

If you picked this card, it’s a sign that you’ve been carrying more than your share. The Ten of Wands is traditionally tied to the element of Fire, symbolizing passion and drive, but it also shows what happens when we push ourselves too far. Historically, this card has been viewed as “the burden of success,” meaning that you’ve worked so hard that now the very things you’ve achieved may feel heavy on your shoulders.

But here’s the key: this card doesn’t mean failure. It means it’s time to prioritize and delegate. You don’t have to carry every stick alone.

Greek God to Channel: Atlas. Though technically a Titan, Atlas holding the heavens is a perfect metaphor here. Call on his energy not to carry everything forever, but to remind you that strength comes with knowing when to set things down.

Message for You: Lighten the load. Ask for help. This is your permission slip to take a breath before you burn out.

Card 2- Knight Of Wands- Activity

If this was your card, get ready for movement! The Knight of Wands is the ultimate adventurer. Historically, this card represents a young, fiery spirit charging forward, sometimes recklessly, into new challenges. It’s about bold action, inspiration, and living with an almost electric sense of “now or never.”

This is a card of travel, creative surges, and big leaps. But here’s the caution: don’t mistake speed for direction. Channel this energy wisely and you could accomplish in weeks what normally takes months.

Greek God to Channel: Hermes. As the messenger god and the patron of travelers, Hermes gives you both speed and cleverness. Let him guide your quick decisions so you move fast—but smart.

Message for You: Say yes to new opportunities. Start the project. Make the call. This card is a green light—just don’t forget to steer.

Card 3- Nine Of Wands- Defense

If you picked this card, you’ve been through a lot lately, and you’re still standing. The Nine of Wands is known as “The Wounded Warrior” card. Historically, it represents perseverance: that point where you’re bruised but wiser, and your boundaries are stronger because of it.

This isn’t about building walls to shut the world out; it’s about knowing what’s worth protecting. You’ve fought too hard to let someone or something take your peace now.

Greek God to Channel: Ares. The god of war reminds you that defense doesn’t mean endless battle—it means courage and strategy. Draw his strength not to fight, but to stand firm in what you’ve earned.

Message for You: Protect your energy. Guard your progress. You’ve proven yourself—now it’s about holding the line.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Taken together, these cards paint a powerful picture:

1) Responsibility (Ten of Wands) shows you’ve been carrying heavy obligations, but help is available.

2) Activity (Knight of Wands) says momentum is here—this is a season of fast change and opportunity.

3) Defense (Nine of Wands) warns you not to spread yourself so thin that you leave your progress unguarded.

In other words: the next few weeks are about balancing speed with strategy. Unburden yourself from unnecessary tasks, leap on the opportunities that light you up, and fiercely protect your time and energy while you do it. If you do, this could be a major turning point.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

