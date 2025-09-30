Here's the only reason to truly enjoy a Tuesday—Tarot Tuesday. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you aren't happy, this is a free reading so you know, deal with it. If that's not your cup of tea, thanks for scrolling this far so the corporate overlords who pay my paycheck count this article as a success.

Card 1 – Six of Cups (Reflection)

This card is your cosmic reminder to stop scrolling, stop doom-doing, and actually ask yourself: “What used to make me happy?” Maybe it’s a hobby you abandoned, a dream you shelved, or even just the version of you who felt lighter and freer. The Six of Cups wants you to reconnect with your “happy roots”—not your ex, not your high school hair choices, but those goals and passions that once made you feel alive.

Think of this month as a glow-up season for your soul. Dust off that old dream, slap it on your calendar, and take one small step closer. Even if you don’t “get there” by the end of the month, you’ll feel more like you.

Channel Apollo: god of light, creativity, music, and basically being the golden child. He’s your hype man to remind you that you’re allowed to shine without apologizing for it.

Card 2 – Justice (Balance)

Ohhh, balance. That mythical unicorn we’re all chasing. Between work, family, friends, laundry piles, and pretending to have a social life, you’ve probably felt like you’re juggling flaming chainsaws. The good news? You’re getting better at it—even if it doesn’t always look Instagram-perfect.

This card is a gentle-but-firm “check yourself” moment. You do have time… you’re just giving too much of it away to things (and people) that drain you. Be brutally honest: are you investing energy in the right places, or wasting it on nonsense? Justice is all about trimming the fat and focusing on what actually matters.

Channel Themis: goddess of truth, balance, and those iconic scales. She’s here to whisper, “Stop lying to yourself about being too busy—your Netflix watchlist says otherwise.”

Card 3 – King of the Ocean (Order)

This card is basically asking: “Who’s driving your life right now—and why are you letting them grab the wheel?” You’re the King here, but you’ve been letting people trample on your boundaries or talk you out of your own feelings. Enough.

This month is about reclaiming your throne, but not in a bossy, dramatic way. Think calm, confident, “I know my worth” energy. The King of Cups doesn’t scream—he quietly commands respect just by knowing who he is. Be that person. Set your boundaries, say what you mean, and lead with grace.

Channel Poseidon: the god of the sea. When life tries to drown you in other people’s drama, grab your trident and remind the waves who’s boss.

Overall Energy (Going Into September):

Together, these three cards are a whole mood: remember what lights you up (Apollo), cut out the energy leaks (Themis), and reclaim your power (Poseidon). It’s like the universe is handing you a personal reset button this month. You don’t need to reinvent your whole life—just reconnect with your joy, balance your energy, and step back into the captain’s chair. Bottom line? You’re not lost. You’re recalibrating. And that’s exactly where you need to be.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

