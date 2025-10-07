Here's the only reason to truly enjoy a Tuesday any week—Tarot Tuesday. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up. Let's just say it's a mix of reality checks, pep talks, and cosmic sass.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way.

Card 1 – Five of Swords: Conflict

Oof, this one’s got some serious weight to it. It feels like you’ve been caught in a whirlwind of tension lately, maybe drama at work, family stress, or just emotional burnout. You’ve been biting your tongue, holding it all in, and you’re so close to snapping. But this card is your cosmic timeout- a reminder that not every battle needs to be fought. You’re actually nearing the end of this chaos, and reacting now could set you back. Breathe, walk away, and let the energy settle.

Channel Ares, the Greek god of war — not to fight, but to master your anger. Ares reminds us that true strength is knowing when to put down the sword.

Card 2 – Eight of Cups: Change

This card radiates transformation. Whether it’s love, career, or even how you see yourself, something big is shifting, and it’s leading you toward your next chapter. The universe is giving you a nudge to move toward what truly fulfills you, even if it means leaving behind what’s comfortable. Yes, there will be growing pains, new rules to learn, new people, maybe a little self-doubt, but this transition is absolutely worth it.

Channel Hermes, the messenger god, to help you move forward gracefully and trust that wherever you’re headed, it’s part of your divine journey.

Card 3 – Four of Pentacles: Security

This card says you’ve been holding on tight, maybe too tight. You’ve built walls around your heart or your emotions, thinking it’s safer that way. But the truth is, those walls are blocking your growth. This week, it’s time to step outside that comfort zone, speak your truth, take that leap, show vulnerability. That’s where real security and healing come from.

Channel Hestia, goddess of the hearth, who reminds you that your true safety comes from within, not from what you control or hide from.

Overall Energy (Going Into September):

Together, these cards tell a story of release and renewal. You’re wrapping up a difficult chapter (Five of Swords), stepping into transformation (Eight of Cups), and learning to trust yourself without fear (Four of Pentacles). This week’s energy is all about letting go of conflict, of comfort zones, and of anything that keeps you small. You’re being guided toward peace, purpose, and emotional freedom. Trust it.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

