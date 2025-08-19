It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three.

Card 1 – King Of Cups - Understanding

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Over the next couple of weeks, someone might come to you needing to talk through a tough situation. They’re drawn to you because you actually get it—you listen without judging. Be that safe space for them, but don’t feel like you need anything in return. The real reward is knowing you made a difference for someone who really needed it. Even if it feels small to you, it’ll mean the world to them.

Greek God to Channel: Hades– stay grounded and compassionate as you navigate someone else’s emotions.

READ MORE: Shocking Bigfoot Exhibit Will Debut At New York State Fair

Card 2 – Six Of Swords - Calm

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This card is all about moving away from chaos and toward smoother waters. You’ve made big changes this year, and it hasn’t always been easy, but you’re doing it. The tricky part? It’s still tempting to fall back into old habits or get stuck in the past. Keep putting one foot in front of the other. You’ve got this—you’re stronger than you think, and calm confidence is your secret weapon right now.

Greek God to Channel: Athena– her wisdom and strategy help you make clear, smart choices without second-guessing yourself.

READ MORE: This New York Ghost Town Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot

Card 3 – The Star - Hope

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Good news! Things are about to feel a lot brighter. Even with all the summer chaos and heat, there’s a real sense of positive change coming your way. Keep going, even if it feels slow or hard. You’re getting through this tough patch, and success is waiting on the other side.

Greek God to Channel: Apollo– let him shine light on the bigger picture and inspire hope for what’s ahead.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The vibe is supportive, calm, and full of hope. You’re in a position to really help others while also protecting your own energy. Moving forward with patience and clear thinking is key, and the universe is giving you a peek at brighter days ahead. Channel Hades for compassion, Athena for calm strategy, and Apollo for hope and inspiration—together, they’ve got your back.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

12 Must-Try Dishes In Upstate New York— One For Every Zodiac Sign Local eats meet the stars. Find your perfect dish based on your zodiac sign and the Central New York food scene. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler